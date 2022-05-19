UPDATE: Localizations (fr: ui)
UPDATE: Time limit removed from 'Failed to accept train...' message because in-game time is never displayed
UPDATE: Updated the animation on the timer after Rush Hour wave completes
FIX: ExclusiveFullScreen removed from fullscreen options and reset to (borderless) FullScreenWindow because caused crashes on some GPUs
FIX: Options confirmation modals hidden and options could be closed while confirmation panel was still active
FIX: Resetting gameplay options switched to video tab
FIX: Restarting a loaded game from an older save resulted in time set to 0:00:00 instead of 7:59:59
FIX: Rush Hour pause modal was shown over wave end screen
FIX: Stations were not colored in Rush Hour map after restart
FIX: Timetable was lost when going to editor from level
FIX: Window mode dropdown in Options was not populated if Options opened shortly after game start```
Rail Route update for 19 May 2022
Hotfix 1.5.11
Patchnotes via Steam Community
