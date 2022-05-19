 Skip to content

Supraland Six Inches Under update for 19 May 2022

Update V1.1.6072

Build 8763855

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Gameplay:
  • Localization Updated 💬
  • Added menu Easter eggs for more holidays 🥚
  • Removed enemy spawners from completion percentage 💯
  • Fixed the way Metal ball is picked up. No more flinging around ⚫
  • Fixed Quest showing <empty> when toggling with F10 🟧
  • Purchasable title display performance improved and no longer player-editable ⌨️
  • Fixed upgrade not spawning in the proper location in certain cases ✨
World:
  • Invisible walls removed from bottom of the fall 🪟
  • Added checkpoint when buying wooden pickaxe to prevent getting stuck if resetting checkpoint after the earthquake 🏁
  • Ensure Industrial travel pipe opens even if you sequence break 🏭
  • Rob Boss now will spawn chest after reload if you didn't pick it up before 🖌️
  • Clean up collision in Banking District to prevent getting stuck 💰
  • Open FireGun door when finished 🔥
  • Fix bug with cooled lava 🌊
  • Force-cube should no longer be kicked by an invisible Baron 🟪
  • Rainbowtown updated: Boundaries, patch holes, and prevent some puzzle skipping 🌈
  • other small details •••
