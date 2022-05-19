Update V1.1.6072

Gameplay:
- Localization Updated 💬
- Added menu Easter eggs for more holidays 🥚
- Removed enemy spawners from completion percentage 💯
- Fixed the way Metal ball is picked up. No more flinging around ⚫
- Fixed Quest showing <empty> when toggling with F10 🟧
- Purchasable title display performance improved and no longer player-editable ⌨️
- Fixed upgrade not spawning in the proper location in certain cases ✨
World:
- Invisible walls removed from bottom of the fall 🪟
- Added checkpoint when buying wooden pickaxe to prevent getting stuck if resetting checkpoint after the earthquake 🏁
- Ensure Industrial travel pipe opens even if you sequence break 🏭
- Rob Boss now will spawn chest after reload if you didn't pick it up before 🖌️
- Clean up collision in Banking District to prevent getting stuck 💰
- Open FireGun door when finished 🔥
- Fix bug with cooled lava 🌊
- Force-cube should no longer be kicked by an invisible Baron 🟪
- Rainbowtown updated: Boundaries, patch holes, and prevent some puzzle skipping 🌈
- other small details •••
Changed files in this update