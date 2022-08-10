 Skip to content

Horizon Chase Turbo update for 10 August 2022

Introducing Adventures, the new game mode of Horizon Chase Turbo!

Horizon Chase Turbo update for 10 August 2022

The Adventures game mode adds exclusive challenges for each car, totalizing 34 Adventures. After completing a challenge, you will receive an exclusive skin for the car.
This update adds more than 7 hours of gameplay required to unlock all the new skins. And you know what’s even better than that? This update is free!
The Adventures game mode will replace the Playgrounds game mode.
Besides, this update also includes improvements and bug fixes.

