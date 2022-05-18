Eternal Edge + Version 200018 Change Notes

Fixed issue with Cross's legs stretching to reach ground that was too far below him

Fixed Quick-Swap menu cursor bugs

Fixed issue which could cause the Conversation Response selection to get mixed up

Fixed instance of UI bug causing multiple selections to appear at once

Fixed an issue that could get the mouse cursor stuck if interacting with a campsite while the Revolver is active

Fixed camera zoom out bug

Minor overall optimizations to help with stuttering

Fixed a major bug regarding the End Credits

Fixed issue which would get the player stuck inside the Undercity when re-entering the "Chambers" after having completed the dungeon

Fixed some Quest NPC Location markers that were incorrect for the Aeviternal Tree quest-chain

Replaced the "Missing Event" which was leaving players with 58/59 World Events completed on the Achievement

Fixed issue in Woeful Woods where some of the important Gravesites appeared in the ground

[Hood of Phase Warping] Fixed an issue that caused Cross to float in mid-air if you shot the target he was currently holding on to

[Aeviternal Tree Dungeon] Fixed respawn bug which was spawning Cross inside the floor in some locations