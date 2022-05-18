Eternal Edge + Version 200018 Change Notes
- Major updates to Player Physics
- Fixed physics interaction which would cause Cross to get stuck on objects while running into them
- Fixed jumping physics when jumping while leaning up against a solid object
- Fixed issue where Cross would slide downhill while standing still
- Fixed issue where Cross would get pushed away by chests if opening them on an incline
-
Fixed issue with Cross's legs stretching to reach ground that was too far below him
-
Fixed Quick-Swap menu cursor bugs
-
Fixed issue which could cause the Conversation Response selection to get mixed up
-
Fixed instance of UI bug causing multiple selections to appear at once
-
Fixed an issue that could get the mouse cursor stuck if interacting with a campsite while the Revolver is active
-
Fixed camera zoom out bug
-
Minor overall optimizations to help with stuttering
-
Fixed a major bug regarding the End Credits
-
Fixed issue which would get the player stuck inside the Undercity when re-entering the "Chambers" after having completed the dungeon
-
Fixed some Quest NPC Location markers that were incorrect for the Aeviternal Tree quest-chain
-
Replaced the "Missing Event" which was leaving players with 58/59 World Events completed on the Achievement
-
Fixed issue in Woeful Woods where some of the important Gravesites appeared in the ground
-
[Hood of Phase Warping] Fixed an issue that caused Cross to float in mid-air if you shot the target he was currently holding on to
-
[Aeviternal Tree Dungeon] Fixed respawn bug which was spawning Cross inside the floor in some locations
-
Fixed issue which would cause the Storm Lighting to stay active if quitting to the Main Menu while inside the Woeful Woods Storm zone
