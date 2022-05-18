 Skip to content

Eternal Edge update for 18 May 2022

Eternal Edge + Version 200018 Change Notes

Build 8762952

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Major updates to Player Physics
  • Fixed physics interaction which would cause Cross to get stuck on objects while running into them
  • Fixed jumping physics when jumping while leaning up against a solid object
  • Fixed issue where Cross would slide downhill while standing still
  • Fixed issue where Cross would get pushed away by chests if opening them on an incline

  • Fixed issue with Cross's legs stretching to reach ground that was too far below him

  • Fixed Quick-Swap menu cursor bugs

  • Fixed issue which could cause the Conversation Response selection to get mixed up

  • Fixed instance of UI bug causing multiple selections to appear at once

  • Fixed an issue that could get the mouse cursor stuck if interacting with a campsite while the Revolver is active

  • Fixed camera zoom out bug

  • Minor overall optimizations to help with stuttering

  • Fixed a major bug regarding the End Credits

  • Fixed issue which would get the player stuck inside the Undercity when re-entering the "Chambers" after having completed the dungeon

  • Fixed some Quest NPC Location markers that were incorrect for the Aeviternal Tree quest-chain

  • Replaced the "Missing Event" which was leaving players with 58/59 World Events completed on the Achievement

  • Fixed issue in Woeful Woods where some of the important Gravesites appeared in the ground

  • [Hood of Phase Warping] Fixed an issue that caused Cross to float in mid-air if you shot the target he was currently holding on to

  • [Aeviternal Tree Dungeon] Fixed respawn bug which was spawning Cross inside the floor in some locations

  • Fixed issue which would cause the Storm Lighting to stay active if quitting to the Main Menu while inside the Woeful Woods Storm zone

