- Fixed an issue with persistent enhancements and the DLC
- Fixed some issues with undoing/clearing targets in multiplayer
- Fixed an issue with toggling some active bonuses sometimes leading to the bottom bar buttons remaining greyed out
- Fixed a softlock in multiplayer with pull abilities after selecting a target then clearing.
- Fixed an issue with summons drawing push/pull modifiers but not having any valid targets.
Gloomhaven update for 18 May 2022
v.27284 Update
