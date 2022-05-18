 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Gloomhaven update for 18 May 2022

v.27284 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8762467 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue with persistent enhancements and the DLC
  • Fixed some issues with undoing/clearing targets in multiplayer
  • Fixed an issue with toggling some active bonuses sometimes leading to the bottom bar buttons remaining greyed out
  • Fixed a softlock in multiplayer with pull abilities after selecting a target then clearing.
  • Fixed an issue with summons drawing push/pull modifiers but not having any valid targets.

Changed files in this update

Gloomhaven Content Depot 780291
  • Loading history…
Gloomhaven Mac Depot Depot 780293
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link