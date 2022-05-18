First Update Online!

Share · View all patches · Build 8762462 · Last edited 18 May 2022 – 12:26:16 UTC by Wendy

Hello Rockstars,

Here comes the first update;

FEATURES

Tips Book; some tips to help you succeed in the game. You can open the book from the button on the main menu or the T button next to the news button top right of the game screen. I hope this helps understanding/mastering some mechanics of the game.

Added a drug warning message like the health one.

CHANGES

Now a vacation increases the stats even if it is interrupted.

Happiness balancing change.

Overdosing is now harder.

General balancing.

FIXED

Fixed the “not enough money” bug in the weekly rehab.

Fixed overdose or drug bad luck happening in the rehab.

Please give me feedback through the discussions board if you need more balancing or if you have a cool feature/event idea.

I will normally be working on the Steam Leaderboard next but I am always open to fixing bugs as soon as I discover them or develop new features so who knows :P