First Update Online!

Hello Rockstars,
Here comes the first update;
FEATURES
- Tips Book; some tips to help you succeed in the game. You can open the book from the button on the main menu or the T button next to the news button top right of the game screen. I hope this helps understanding/mastering some mechanics of the game.
- Added a drug warning message like the health one.
CHANGES
- Now a vacation increases the stats even if it is interrupted.
- Happiness balancing change.
- Overdosing is now harder.
- General balancing.
FIXED
- Fixed the “not enough money” bug in the weekly rehab.
- Fixed overdose or drug bad luck happening in the rehab.
Please give me feedback through the discussions board if you need more balancing or if you have a cool feature/event idea.
I will normally be working on the Steam Leaderboard next but I am always open to fixing bugs as soon as I discover them or develop new features so who knows :P
Changed files in this update