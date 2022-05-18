 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Dungreed update for 18 May 2022

1.6.4 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8762146 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Boss

  • Impulsive Jumper, Arsha, and Devana: Fixed an issue where the effect would not disappear after the battle ended.

Item

  • Strawberry: The rarity has been changed. (Legendary → Rare)
  • Fixed an issue where un-unlocked items sometimes appeared in the shop.
  • Fixed an issue where the 'Full Swing' option only applied to one weapon.
  • Changed the display color of the 'Infinite Magazine' option.
  • Fixed an issue where the skill 'Air Spike' did not stop casting even after dying.

Dungeon

  • Fixed an issue where the Curse Chest would sometimes increase Max HP.
  • Fixed an issue where when entering the dungeon in Hard Mode through Quick Start it would change to Normal Mode.

UI

  • Fixed some text mistranslations.

Changed files in this update

Dungreed Content Depot 753421
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link