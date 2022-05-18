1.6.4 Update

Boss
- Impulsive Jumper, Arsha, and Devana: Fixed an issue where the effect would not disappear after the battle ended.
Item
- Strawberry: The rarity has been changed. (Legendary → Rare)
- Fixed an issue where un-unlocked items sometimes appeared in the shop.
- Fixed an issue where the 'Full Swing' option only applied to one weapon.
- Changed the display color of the 'Infinite Magazine' option.
- Fixed an issue where the skill 'Air Spike' did not stop casting even after dying.
Dungeon
- Fixed an issue where the Curse Chest would sometimes increase Max HP.
- Fixed an issue where when entering the dungeon in Hard Mode through Quick Start it would change to Normal Mode.
UI
- Fixed some text mistranslations.
