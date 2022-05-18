 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Renryuu: Ascension update for 18 May 2022

Update 22.05.18

Share · View all patches · Build 8761982 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Update 22.05.18:

  • Mira can now be selected on the special marriage screen in the church of Aldlyn. It requires Vampire to be in the party, and Mira's previous events to be done.
  • The events unlock a CG scene with Maria, when you talk with her again after Mira's wedding.
  • Vampire's wedding on the marriage screen becomes available after Mira's wedding is done. It requires the previous events of Vampire to be done, including the encounter with Neya in Kagabangui, the dragonic event which unlock Ryen's dragonic powers, and the blowjob with Mira and Vampire.
  • When you use a Fertility Potion, you now get the choice whether to use only one or all Fertility Potions that you have.
  • Gentle Strike was improved from 300 to 400 damage.
  • The new item "Thunder Trap" can be purchased in the magic shop in Witton now. It's like the former gentle strike skill as an item, and does 300 damage without killing the opponent.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1809531
  • Loading history…
Depot 1809532
  • Loading history…
Depot 1809533
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link