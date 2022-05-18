Season 0 Patch v0.8.13.45a

Share · View all patches · Build 8761615 · Last edited 18 May 2022 – 14:09:06 UTC by Wendy

As promised, we’re delivering a big patch with some meaty material. This patch includes quite a number of reworks and quality of life changes to bring to you the best Project Xandata Experience.

Class Balancing

Neutral Marksman

We’ve seen the clips and felt the whiffs. We’ve done some tinkering and improved the overall tracking and mechanics of the Marksman’s regular melee attack, so you should find it more reliable than ever. Talk about never outgunned.

Special Melee - Hard Light Pistol

PEW PEW - Hard Light Pistol now fires full auto when holding down the button

Aim assist has been reworked to reduce awkward interactions when in melee range

Others - Melee Rework

Actually Usable - Marksman melee now tracks better to hit more consistently

Wind Marksman

Utility - Hurricane Step

Hurricane step has been resized to fit the visuals and also tracks better

Lightning Marksman

Special Melee - Arc Painter

Did you know that the Arc Painter reveals enemies in a small area? Now, you do!

Arc Paintballs - AOE Radius increased from 1.7m to 3.5m

BOOM HEADSHOT - Headshot damage buff increased from 15% to 20%

PEW PEW - Arc Painter now fires full auto when holding down the button

Neutral Agent

Power - Smoke Bomb

Not much of a distraction when you can see people inside it, amirite?

Smoke In Your Eyes - Characters are no longer highlighted inside the smoke

Shadow Agent

Movement - Shadow Step

It’s in a Xandat’s DNA to double jump, and it felt kind of awkward to use your Advanced Movement ONLY on single jumps.

Always Wanted To Triple Jump - Shadow Step is now usable after double jumping

Melee - Dark Warp Blade

Flashy And Snazzy - Visual Effects improvement

Ice Agent

Movement - Ice Slide

Ice Agents shouldn’t be both mobile and tanky. You can’t have the best of both worlds.

Global Warming - Ice Slide now consumes armor while sliding. You may still Ice slide without armor.

Ultimate - Suimuran Edge

What makes the Suimuran Edge scary is the range. Now you need to set it up before unleashing havoc. Bonus: You get to look cool too!

Swords Are Melee Weapons - Slashes have been reworked to be a 3-part slash combo Initial slash has reduced range but increases as you combo your slashes The 3rd Slash in the combo has a wide AoE slash



Neutral Juggernaut

Special Melee - Heavy Slam

As the name implies: it’s a HEAVY slam

Heavy Package - Deals increased damage based on current armor

Utility - Rocket Volley

Ever seen a Juggernaut go zooooom? Well, now you can

The Classic - Self knockback is now enabled for Rocket Jumping

Fire Juggernaut

Utility - Solar Claymore

As a utility skill, it should be available more often

Total damage increased from 144 to 180

Set This Particular Map On Fire - Cooldown reduced to 25 secs

One-Time Use - Claymores now expire on contact

Water Juggernaut

Utility - Defender Mine

It’s not much of a DEFENDER mine, when you can literally just jump over it. We’re adding a vertical component to the mine that stops you in your tracks.

Geyser - Added a vertical torrential blast to the Defender Mine

Weapon Balancing

DMR - Ironbark

What’s a Designated Marksman Rifle if you can’t hit the broad side of a barn with it?

Base

Bullet algorithm has been reworked for a better feel

Sniper - Favorhouse

Honestly… a sniper with a blind… that’s pretty OP

Perks

Peeker’s Scope : Strafing speed increases while aiming down sights Eye Care - Replaces Illuminating Mind



Buster - Birang

Sometimes… you have to learn to let go. Now buster shots will automatically fire when you don’t have ammo for the next charge level

Base

Premature Expulsion - Level 1 and 2 Buster shots are now auto released when charging with insufficient ammo for the next level.

Others

And a little sprinkling of general improvements

[Challenges] Repeat Challenges now correctly show up in the Challenges screen

Repeat Challenges now correctly show up in the Challenges screen [Overcharge] Battery pickup zone has been tweaked so Xandats need to actually step inside the circle.

Battery pickup zone has been tweaked so Xandats need to the circle. [Weapon] Debt Unpaid - Tenra Militia Green scope has been fixed

Debt Unpaid - Tenra Militia Green scope has been fixed [Audio] Enemy footsteps have been tuned for easier recognition

Enemy footsteps have been tuned for easier recognition [Visual] More FPS Options have been added. Witness the power of UNLIMITED FRAMES

Known Issues