Season 0 Patch v0.8.13.45a

As promised, we’re delivering a big patch with some meaty material. This patch includes quite a number of reworks and quality of life changes to bring to you the best Project Xandata Experience.
Class Balancing
Neutral Marksman
We’ve seen the clips and felt the whiffs. We’ve done some tinkering and improved the overall tracking and mechanics of the Marksman’s regular melee attack, so you should find it more reliable than ever. Talk about never outgunned.
Special Melee - Hard Light Pistol
- PEW PEW - Hard Light Pistol now fires full auto when holding down the button
- Aim assist has been reworked to reduce awkward interactions when in melee range
Others - Melee Rework
- Actually Usable - Marksman melee now tracks better to hit more consistently
Wind Marksman
Utility - Hurricane Step
- Hurricane step has been resized to fit the visuals and also tracks better
Lightning Marksman
Special Melee - Arc Painter
Did you know that the Arc Painter reveals enemies in a small area? Now, you do!
- Arc Paintballs - AOE Radius increased from 1.7m to 3.5m
- BOOM HEADSHOT - Headshot damage buff increased from 15% to 20%
- PEW PEW - Arc Painter now fires full auto when holding down the button
Neutral Agent
Power - Smoke Bomb
Not much of a distraction when you can see people inside it, amirite?
- Smoke In Your Eyes - Characters are no longer highlighted inside the smoke
Shadow Agent
Movement - Shadow Step
It’s in a Xandat’s DNA to double jump, and it felt kind of awkward to use your Advanced Movement ONLY on single jumps.
- Always Wanted To Triple Jump - Shadow Step is now usable after double jumping
Melee - Dark Warp Blade
- Flashy And Snazzy - Visual Effects improvement
Ice Agent
Movement - Ice Slide
Ice Agents shouldn’t be both mobile and tanky. You can’t have the best of both worlds.
- Global Warming - Ice Slide now consumes armor while sliding. You may still Ice slide without armor.
Ultimate - Suimuran Edge
What makes the Suimuran Edge scary is the range. Now you need to set it up before unleashing havoc. Bonus: You get to look cool too!
Swords Are Melee Weapons - Slashes have been reworked to be a 3-part slash combo
- Initial slash has reduced range but increases as you combo your slashes
- The 3rd Slash in the combo has a wide AoE slash
Neutral Juggernaut
Special Melee - Heavy Slam
As the name implies: it’s a HEAVY slam
- Heavy Package - Deals increased damage based on current armor
Utility - Rocket Volley
Ever seen a Juggernaut go zooooom? Well, now you can
- The Classic - Self knockback is now enabled for Rocket Jumping
Fire Juggernaut
Utility - Solar Claymore
As a utility skill, it should be available more often
- Total damage increased from 144 to 180
- Set This Particular Map On Fire - Cooldown reduced to 25 secs
- One-Time Use - Claymores now expire on contact
Water Juggernaut
Utility - Defender Mine
It’s not much of a DEFENDER mine, when you can literally just jump over it. We’re adding a vertical component to the mine that stops you in your tracks.
- Geyser - Added a vertical torrential blast to the Defender Mine
Weapon Balancing
DMR - Ironbark
What’s a Designated Marksman Rifle if you can’t hit the broad side of a barn with it?
Base
- Bullet algorithm has been reworked for a better feel
Sniper - Favorhouse
Honestly… a sniper with a blind… that’s pretty OP
Perks
Peeker’s Scope: Strafing speed increases while aiming down sights
- Eye Care - Replaces Illuminating Mind
Buster - Birang
Sometimes… you have to learn to let go. Now buster shots will automatically fire when you don’t have ammo for the next charge level
Base
- Premature Expulsion - Level 1 and 2 Buster shots are now auto released when charging with insufficient ammo for the next level.
Others
And a little sprinkling of general improvements
- [Challenges] Repeat Challenges now correctly show up in the Challenges screen
- [Overcharge] Battery pickup zone has been tweaked so Xandats need to actually step inside the circle.
- [Weapon] Debt Unpaid - Tenra Militia Green scope has been fixed
- [Audio] Enemy footsteps have been tuned for easier recognition
- [Visual] More FPS Options have been added. Witness the power of UNLIMITED FRAMES
Known Issues
- [Maps] High Suludlan has been temporarily disabled due to map issues
- [Store] Some Intro and Emote previews will freeze when viewing them
