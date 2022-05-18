 Skip to content

Tin Can update for 18 May 2022

1.0.02d

Build 8761189 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed:

  • Objets being thrown in outer space at the speed of light in case of asteroid hit
  • No more processors in Fireworks
  • Asteroids no longer broken when restarting a game
  • No longer possible to break the game by managing to grab an object you already have in one hand in the other one (you guys are crazy)
  • Challenges not triggering achievement when completed (open your challenges menu to get it if you've missed it)
  • Rescue 1 and 2 have been re balanced
  • Grabbing the monitor too soon in tutorial 4 no longer breaks it
  • Basketball hoop no longer gets stuck with the temp system door
  • Player can no longer stay stuck crouching if trying to leave the pod after pressing escape button
  • Party game mod
  • Weird issue with on/off buttons being teleported to 0.0.0 while in hand
  • Scenario Editor (Need feedback)

