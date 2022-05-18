Fixed:
- Objets being thrown in outer space at the speed of light in case of asteroid hit
- No more processors in Fireworks
- Asteroids no longer broken when restarting a game
- No longer possible to break the game by managing to grab an object you already have in one hand in the other one (you guys are crazy)
- Challenges not triggering achievement when completed (open your challenges menu to get it if you've missed it)
- Rescue 1 and 2 have been re balanced
- Grabbing the monitor too soon in tutorial 4 no longer breaks it
- Basketball hoop no longer gets stuck with the temp system door
- Player can no longer stay stuck crouching if trying to leave the pod after pressing escape button
- Party game mod
- Weird issue with on/off buttons being teleported to 0.0.0 while in hand
- Scenario Editor (Need feedback)
