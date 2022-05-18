 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Light update for 18 May 2022

《LIGHT: Black Cat & Amnesia Girl》V0.96 upgrade note

Share · View all patches · Build 8760879 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

《LIGHT: Black Cat & Amnesia Girl》V0.96 upgrade note

1.Fix girl stuck issue
2.Fix spider stuck issue
3.fix cat to fall out the map
4.fix some cutscene
5.Fix cart stuck issue

Daylight Studio Team

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link