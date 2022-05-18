《LIGHT: Black Cat & Amnesia Girl》V0.96 upgrade note
1.Fix girl stuck issue
2.Fix spider stuck issue
3.fix cat to fall out the map
4.fix some cutscene
5.Fix cart stuck issue
Daylight Studio Team
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
《LIGHT: Black Cat & Amnesia Girl》V0.96 upgrade note
1.Fix girl stuck issue
2.Fix spider stuck issue
3.fix cat to fall out the map
4.fix some cutscene
5.Fix cart stuck issue
Daylight Studio Team
Changed files in this update