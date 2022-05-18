Patch v1.1.0

Hey everyone!

As promised, here's our first big patch. We've made quite a few changes that should hopefully enhance your experience running your islands.

Please don't forget to leave us a review giving us your feedback. We love getting to hear from the community, plus it really helps us out! 🙂

If you find more bugs that would be most unpleasing to the Queen, please join our Discord, go to #take-a-ticket and report your bug there.

Performance:

VSync can now be enabled/disabled from the Graphics menu, which reduces tearing and caps the FPS. The setting is enabled by default.

Building animation for Plants has been removed to increase the FPS when zooming out.

Gameplay changes:

Stockpiles can no longer be moved, which also solves a bug where inventory would become inaccessible.

Building a Mining Crate for a Stone mine zone no longer requires stone to be built.

Extra output for tier II Mill and Bakery zones increased from 10% to 15%.

Extra output for tier III Bakery zone increased from 20% to 30%.

Extra output for tier III Well zone increased from 10% to 15%, while the job time is now shortened with 25% instead of 20%.

Extra output for tier IV Well zone increased from 25% to 30%.

Increased range to onboard or offboard workers on or from a ship.

Declaring Independence now requires tier IV research points to be completed.

Bug fixes:

Borderless windowed mode no longer minimizes the game when focusing on another window.

Internal conversions from upper to lowercase no longer cause issues in Turkish, where capital ‘I’ was converted into ‘ı’ instead of ‘i’, preventing the game from loading.

Savegames that contain an edge case where a single Job is written to their savegame twice, are no longer prevented from loading the game.

Large ships can now correctly hold 10 workers.

Trees that are being planted will no longer change their random sprite to another random sprite when the job completes.

Trees on mediterranean islands now always look mediterranean while they’re being planted.

Characters that got stuck while building a path, while an automatic path had spawned in the meantime, no longer get stuck.

The ‘Open savegame folder’ button now opens the Saves folder, instead of the folder above it.

Loading a savegame after declaring independence no longer shows a black screen.

Loading/saving the game from the menu now also shows the loading/saving game overlay.

The harbor panel now correctly remembers the selected ‘(un)load batch size’ and no longer displays multiple buttons highlighted in certain edge cases.

The armada panel and harbor panel no longer display at the same time.

Quality of life:

Moved ‘(un)load batch size’ buttons outside scrollview when unloading ship to harbor so the buttons are always visible.

Guidance at tier IV now shows some additional information when the player completes the Declare Independence research, regardless of which tier IV production chains have been set up.

Clicking the Queen’s armada while trying to declare independence now opens the armada panel.

The Queen’s armada is now displayed on the (mini)map while trying to declare independence, so it’s easier for players to know where they have to go.

Translation issues:

Fixed incorrect Dutch translation of Trained Carrier research.

Notification text for Heat wave disaster has been changed in English and Dutch so it’s clearer that while some crops may have already withered, others might still wither in the coming days. Other languages will follow in a future patch.

Labels in the Market zone are now correctly localized when playing the game in Japanese/Korean/Chinese.

Look & feel: