EA Release 1.6.14.0 Patch Notes (Major Issue: Move Speed)

Patch notes:
- We found the issue about Ellie's speed have been caused not only by speed but also by different problem, and it has been fixed on this update.
- Thus, for those who had problem with Ellie's speed at previous version, this update will be helpful to fix this issue.
- On the other hand, Ellie's broom, creatures, and villagers may still have some issues about speed.
- Those inadequate parts will be fixed continuously through the later updates.
We will do our best to solve the issues.
Changed files in this update