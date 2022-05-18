 Skip to content

Little Witch in the Woods update for 18 May 2022

EA Release 1.6.14.0 Patch Notes (Major Issue: Move Speed)

Build 8760408

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch notes:

  • We found the issue about Ellie's speed have been caused not only by speed but also by different problem, and it has been fixed on this update.
  • Thus, for those who had problem with Ellie's speed at previous version, this update will be helpful to fix this issue.
  • On the other hand, Ellie's broom, creatures, and villagers may still have some issues about speed.
  • Those inadequate parts will be fixed continuously through the later updates.
    We will do our best to solve the issues.

Changed files in this update

