Update Release - Version 1.01

Hello,
We released the Ver 1.01 update today.
Ver 1.01 update information:
- Fixed an issue with controller operation in high refresh rate environment.
- Fixed an issue that occurs when starting the game for the first time and opening the option for game graphics.
- Fixed an issue that occurs when equipping the knights and monsters or when sorting out their equipment.
- Fixed an issue where the quality of textures of the map during battles becomes lower.
- Fixed other minor issues.
We will update the information accordingly, as new information and patches are available.
Thank you!
Changed files in this update