Brigandine The Legend of Runersia update for 24 May 2022

Update Release - Version 1.01

Build 8760215

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello,

We released the Ver 1.01 update today.

Ver 1.01 update information:

  • Fixed an issue with controller operation in high refresh rate environment.
  • Fixed an issue that occurs when starting the game for the first time and opening the option for game graphics.
  • Fixed an issue that occurs when equipping the knights and monsters or when sorting out their equipment.
  • Fixed an issue where the quality of textures of the map during battles becomes lower.
  • Fixed other minor issues.

We will update the information accordingly, as new information and patches are available.

Thank you!

