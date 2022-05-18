 Skip to content

Super Life: Franchise Lord update for 18 May 2022

Freaky Fast Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay Changes

  1. Statue now grants multiplier bonuses
  2. Added rare Gold Phone Orders
  3. Increased size of phone markers and boxes
  4. Fast Travel to location when pressing HUD buttons
  5. Added new combo timer employment perk

Balance Changes

  1. Rebalanced LVL 1-50 XP requirements
  2. AmaZone Box prices reduced by 10%
  3. Increased phone order and box spawns
  4. Reduced employee severance pay by 40%

New Events

  1. Added Cubano event to Slimmy Sam's
  2. Added grandma's cookies event
  3. Added Haste Eats events

New Settings

  1. Added patch notes button
  2. Added advanced settings button
  3. Show info buttons
  4. Double tap to zoom
  5. Growth Bar on farm animals

UI Changes

  1. Increased menu scale
  2. Increase the size of buttons and fonts
  3. Added Lvl to locked icons
  4. Added info buttons to all menu

PC Changes

  1. Added quit game button to settings
  2. Decreased top and bottom bar size
  3. Number pad input now works with queue
  4. HUD building hotkeys 1-5

Bug Fixes

  1. Fixed expired multiplier menu crash
  2. Queue now auto pauses for all events and tutorials
  3. Fixed event options scaling issues on mobile
  4. Added queue to tutorial messages to none get missed
