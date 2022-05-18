Freaky Fast Update

Gameplay Changes
- Statue now grants multiplier bonuses
- Added rare Gold Phone Orders
- Increased size of phone markers and boxes
- Fast Travel to location when pressing HUD buttons
- Added new combo timer employment perk
Balance Changes
- Rebalanced LVL 1-50 XP requirements
- AmaZone Box prices reduced by 10%
- Increased phone order and box spawns
- Reduced employee severance pay by 40%
New Events
- Added Cubano event to Slimmy Sam's
- Added grandma's cookies event
- Added Haste Eats events
New Settings
- Added patch notes button
- Added advanced settings button
- Show info buttons
- Double tap to zoom
- Growth Bar on farm animals
UI Changes
- Increased menu scale
- Increase the size of buttons and fonts
- Added Lvl to locked icons
- Added info buttons to all menu
PC Changes
- Added quit game button to settings
- Decreased top and bottom bar size
- Number pad input now works with queue
- HUD building hotkeys 1-5
Bug Fixes
- Fixed expired multiplier menu crash
- Queue now auto pauses for all events and tutorials
- Fixed event options scaling issues on mobile
- Added queue to tutorial messages to none get missed
Changed files in this update