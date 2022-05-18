 Skip to content

Russian Fishing 4 update for 18 May 2022

Patchnotes 05/18/2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • On the reservoirs of Old Burg, Bear Lake and Amber Lake there are automatic machines for mixing bait mixtures. To make bait in such a machine, you do not need a special skill, and any bait components are always in stock.
  • On the reservoirs of Lake Kuori, Akhtuba River and Tunguska River, there are shops called "Homemade Lures", in which you can buy handmade lures.
  • Implemented the ability to make a bait without using hooks.
  • The UI for moving to another body of water has been redesigned.
  • Implemented the ability to purchase perpetual unlimited access to a reservoir. The purchase of such access removes the level limit and cancels the fee for moving to the reservoir.
  • Restored the ability to communicate in all public chat channels.
  • A new home region has been added to the game - Italy.
  • Implemented localization of the game into Italian.

