 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Pro Wrestling Sim update for 17 May 2022

Update Notes 17 May 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8757931 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added stable drag and drop to booking page
  • Added skin options for confirmation boxes
  • Added Wage Matching contract clause logic
  • Added talking and interview story beats
  • Style fix for negotiate modal
  • Fixed bug where tag teams wouldnt drag and drop if one had ever been released and re-hired
  • Fixed bug where all contracts could expire if a worker had recently renewed a contract

Changed files in this update

Pro Wrestling Simulator Windows Depot Depot 1157702
  • Loading history…
Pro Wrestling Simulator Mac Depot Depot 1157703
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link