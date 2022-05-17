Update Notes 17 May 2022

- Added stable drag and drop to booking page
- Added skin options for confirmation boxes
- Added Wage Matching contract clause logic
- Added talking and interview story beats
- Style fix for negotiate modal
- Fixed bug where tag teams wouldnt drag and drop if one had ever been released and re-hired
- Fixed bug where all contracts could expire if a worker had recently renewed a contract
Pro Wrestling Sim update for 17 May 2022
