RaceLeague Playtest update for 17 May 2022

V0.2.6

V0.2.6

Build 8757343 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added new vehicle: RL300
-UI Improvements
-Loading screen improvements
-Added lap times -view to track browser
-Added Set height -mode to terrain height editor (right click to select height)
-Road tool improvements
-Prop curve improvements
-Removed possibility to select prop scale and rotation randomness, this property is now prop specific
-Cup car handling improvements
-Various fixes & improvements

