-Added new vehicle: RL300
-UI Improvements
-Loading screen improvements
-Added lap times -view to track browser
-Added Set height -mode to terrain height editor (right click to select height)
-Road tool improvements
-Prop curve improvements
-Removed possibility to select prop scale and rotation randomness, this property is now prop specific
-Cup car handling improvements
-Various fixes & improvements
RaceLeague Playtest update for 17 May 2022
V0.2.6
-Added new vehicle: RL300
Changed files in this update