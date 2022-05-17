Battle Bands Patch Notes #8

The 8th Patch is focused on updating the version of Unreal Engine Battle Bands is using in an effort to combat crashes. Beyond the engine shift there are bug fixes and balance changes and we couldn't help but add a couple cool instruments to the store.

Thank you so much for the feedback; it is integral to Battle Bands continued development into the best game it can be!

New Engine Version

We have switched Battle Bands from Unreal version 4.26 to version 4.27 in the hopes of fixing some crash issues and further increase the efficiency of Battle Bands use of the engine.

New Cosmetics!

Added "Bodacious Zee" Guitar to Store Pool.



Added "Wicked Lows" Bass to Store Pool.



Balance Changes

Cards & Gear

"Cymbal of Speed" needs 1 fewer Quick played to activate and give energy.

"Crowd Surf" and "Well Practiced Chorus" weights shifted so bots play them at better times.

"Rousing Melody" give +2 hype.

"Leadership Riff" costs 1 more energy and gives +2 Hype.

"Killer Jam" -3 Hype and -1 energy cost.

"Well Prepared Interlude" Gives +1 Hype.

"Groovin With The Beat" (Bass) gives -1 hype and +1 Protection.

"Quick Bridge" is now tier 1 instead of tier 2.

"Interpretive Interlude" give +1 protection on complete.

Bugs

General

"Rev Up" (Scrap Titan) no longer gets upgrades.

Moments now show player votes as they happen.

"Cymbal Technician" now works as intended.

"Legendary Instructor" now works as intended.

Instrument Icon Displays correctly on Royale outcome screen.

Join game through steam no longer causes issues.

* We also added a "Gotta Go, Thanks!" Chat option to the band setup screen so more polite in game goodbyes are available.

Cosmetic

"Two Cut Inspiration" Guitar now has a secondary color choice.

"Wicked Lows" Bass now has a secondary color choice.

"Pot Head" Mask now displays correctly in the Store view.

"Thorns N' Roses" Mask now displays correctly in the Store view.

We can't wait to hear more of what you all think about Battle Bands and its latest changes and let us know of any new engine crashes.

If you have more questions, comments, or are just looking for awesome Battle Bands players, head over to our [Discord!](Discord.gg/BattleBands)

