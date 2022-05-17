 Skip to content

Cygnus Racing League update for 17 May 2022

Game Version 1.4

Share · View all patches · Build 8756423 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings Cygnus Community!

Game Version 1.4a has arrived!

In this game version, we've brought in the following features and changes:

  • Gameplay:

    • Ship Speeds and Turn Rates were reduced to allow for more accessible driving
    • Auto-aim/targeting is now a feature to allow for more accessible combat; manual targeting provides a damage bonus, ensuring that there is still reward for picking manual aiming

  • Tracks: most have been enlarged to enable more accessible driving and maneuvering

  • Ship Abilities: every ship now possesses a unique in-game activatable ability

    • Tractor Beam Ability: redesigned to reflect the ability's actual effect; whereas previously, the ability would simply freeze the target in place

  • NEW Ship Upgrades/Items

    • LaserCannon has been implemented as an equippable item
    • Minigun is a new item
    • Repair is a new item

  • NEW Gameplay Mechanics

    • Boost Gates: these structures provide a speed boost on interaction
    • Powerup Pedestals: pickups that grant a bonus (health, speed, etc.)

  • Visual FX: ships now leave behind destroyed remains on destruction

  • Planet Hablarius: redesigned for a more unique gameplay experience

-The Cygnus Dev Team

