Game Version 1.4

Greetings Cygnus Community!
Game Version 1.4a has arrived!
In this game version, we've brought in the following features and changes:
-
Gameplay:
- Ship Speeds and Turn Rates were reduced to allow for more accessible driving
- Auto-aim/targeting is now a feature to allow for more accessible combat; manual targeting provides a damage bonus, ensuring that there is still reward for picking manual aiming
-
Tracks: most have been enlarged to enable more accessible driving and maneuvering
-
Ship Abilities: every ship now possesses a unique in-game activatable ability
- Tractor Beam Ability: redesigned to reflect the ability's actual effect; whereas previously, the ability would simply freeze the target in place
-
NEW Ship Upgrades/Items
- LaserCannon has been implemented as an equippable item
- Minigun is a new item
- Repair is a new item
-
NEW Gameplay Mechanics
- Boost Gates: these structures provide a speed boost on interaction
- Powerup Pedestals: pickups that grant a bonus (health, speed, etc.)
-
Visual FX: ships now leave behind destroyed remains on destruction
-
Planet Hablarius: redesigned for a more unique gameplay experience
-The Cygnus Dev Team
Changed files in this update