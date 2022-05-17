 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Jelly Brawl update for 17 May 2022

1.5.9.1 Analytics Removed and Fixes

Share · View all patches · Build 8756422 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this Update

Changes
  • Fix lower anti aliasing default
  • Fix dynamic res and other toggles controller access
  • Disabled HDR support (Until proper support can be provided)
  • Fix Profile buttons controller accessible
  • Fix numbers in on screen keyboard not being controller accessible from below
  • Change enter not submit on keyboard
  • Fix playing tutorial with multiple players breaks loading into game (just don't load into game immediately and go to menu)
  • Add confetti particle to Level up and Challenge Complete
  • Remove powerup and non-useful tutorials, shorten the boss round tutorials
  • Fix boss round and level up UI overlap (choose the level up UI)
  • Add V Sync toggle
  • Make invert mouse, just invert in general
  • Removed Quality Jelly Toggle (Automatically adjusted)
  • Analytics tracking removed, and replaced with an aggregate solution. Consent warning moved to account creation and modified for clarity

Thanks for playing,

  • Cole

Changed files in this update

Jelly Brawl Windows Depot 1278351
  • Loading history…
Jelly Brawl MacOS Depot 1278352
  • Loading history…
Jelly Brawl Linux Depot 1278353
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link