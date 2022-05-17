- Fixed an issue with player-initiated corner reversals.
- Fixed a crash in the event of a triple-countout.
- Fixed a depth issue with wrestlers standing on the top rope.
- Fixed a couple of the new cage slams not dealing their proper damage.
- Cleaned up the animation for Warhorse/Colt's running lariat takedown.
- Added the Major Players (Cardona/Myers) to nameplate script.
- Added low-blow ding to Stevie's missed bronco buster.
- Adjusted crowd reactions to a few situations.
RetroMania Wrestling update for 17 May 2022
Post-Update Bug Fixes & Stuff
Patchnotes via Steam Community
