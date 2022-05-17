 Skip to content

RetroMania Wrestling update for 17 May 2022

Post-Update Bug Fixes & Stuff

  • Fixed an issue with player-initiated corner reversals.
  • Fixed a crash in the event of a triple-countout.
  • Fixed a depth issue with wrestlers standing on the top rope.
  • Fixed a couple of the new cage slams not dealing their proper damage.
  • Cleaned up the animation for Warhorse/Colt's running lariat takedown.
  • Added the Major Players (Cardona/Myers) to nameplate script.
  • Added low-blow ding to Stevie's missed bronco buster.
  • Adjusted crowd reactions to a few situations.

