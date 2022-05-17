 Skip to content

Before The Last Hour update for 17 May 2022

Patch 0.8.3 fix and bug

Hello, following the launch of BTLH some bugs have surfaced. We thank all the feedback from players.

Here is a list of minor changes in this patch:

  • Bug fix of additional health added by the equipped weapons
  • Reward bug fix that always gave the same item, card or card lvl (randomization)
  • The map tutorial should no longer disappear if a player restarts a game with the tutorial
  • Balanced quest rewards to match the choices offered.
  • Added pop up on map event icons (some incomplete text remains)

