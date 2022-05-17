Patch 0.8.3 fix and bug

Hello, following the launch of BTLH some bugs have surfaced. We thank all the feedback from players.
Here is a list of minor changes in this patch:
- Bug fix of additional health added by the equipped weapons
- Reward bug fix that always gave the same item, card or card lvl (randomization)
- The map tutorial should no longer disappear if a player restarts a game with the tutorial
- Balanced quest rewards to match the choices offered.
- Added pop up on map event icons (some incomplete text remains)
Changed files in this update