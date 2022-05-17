Patch - 0.1.0.6 - Some smaller issues addressed

Bug Fixes, tweaks and balancing:
GOBLIN BEHAVIOUR
- Goblins now walk a bit slower when walking away from you in combat.
- Goblins now avoid walking into the player body instead of the circle to reduce issues when players stand off-centered from their playspace.
HAMMERS
- The Bloodthirster rope length was set incorrectly. This is now a maximum of 5 meters.
- The Whack-A-Gob now returns back to its normal size after activating the active ability twice.
UI AND TEXT
- The grades of every mode have been updated based on user data. (The more players play, the more accurate the grades get)
- When unlocking a hammer, both the active and passive ability descriptions are now displayed correctly.
- 'Mineral Mines' standard modes showed incorrect descriptions. This has now been patched.
- Bottles in 'The Keep' now have an image in the HUD when holstered.
- When creating a save file from slot 3, the text said slot 2. This has now been fixed.
- Added a texture of two feet in the circle below the player, to indicate where you should stand.
Known Issues:
- When you exit the game either through the pause menu or by pressing ALT+F4 while leveling up, just before choosing a newly unlocked structure variant, you miss out on the unlock.
- There are still a number of bugs regarding the AI of the goblins, sometimes ignoring the player, glitching, or standing completely still.
- There are some unresolved issues with a bunch of structures that we will address in the near future.
- When activating the ability of a hammer, it becomes unholsterable for the time said ability is active.
- In the 'Introduction' tutorial, the statue can't be destroyed by goblins but damage does account towards your score.
