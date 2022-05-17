 Skip to content

Now There Be Goblins update for 17 May 2022

Patch - 0.1.0.6 - Some smaller issues addressed

Patch - 0.1.0.6 Build 8755678

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes, tweaks and balancing:

GOBLIN BEHAVIOUR

  • Goblins now walk a bit slower when walking away from you in combat.
  • Goblins now avoid walking into the player body instead of the circle to reduce issues when players stand off-centered from their playspace.

HAMMERS

  • The Bloodthirster rope length was set incorrectly. This is now a maximum of 5 meters.
  • The Whack-A-Gob now returns back to its normal size after activating the active ability twice.

UI AND TEXT

  • The grades of every mode have been updated based on user data. (The more players play, the more accurate the grades get)
  • When unlocking a hammer, both the active and passive ability descriptions are now displayed correctly.
  • 'Mineral Mines' standard modes showed incorrect descriptions. This has now been patched.
  • Bottles in 'The Keep' now have an image in the HUD when holstered.
  • When creating a save file from slot 3, the text said slot 2. This has now been fixed.
  • Added a texture of two feet in the circle below the player, to indicate where you should stand.

Known Issues:

  • When you exit the game either through the pause menu or by pressing ALT+F4 while leveling up, just before choosing a newly unlocked structure variant, you miss out on the unlock.
  • There are still a number of bugs regarding the AI of the goblins, sometimes ignoring the player, glitching, or standing completely still.
  • There are some unresolved issues with a bunch of structures that we will address in the near future.
  • When activating the ability of a hammer, it becomes unholsterable for the time said ability is active.
  • In the 'Introduction' tutorial, the statue can't be destroyed by goblins but damage does account towards your score.

