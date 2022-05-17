 Skip to content

WORLD OF PARANOIA update for 17 May 2022

UPDATE #18 - A NEW NEOLENGUAGE

Share · View all patches · Build 8755538 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update focuses on correcting texts and spelling mistakes, but includes new features such as 3 Dilemmas based on Neolanguage and its new law.

Changelog v1.2:
ADDED

  • New dilemma on banning Neolanguage again
  • New dilemma on allowing Neolanguage again
  • New dilemma on paying to get information about a citizen
  • New Neolanguage icon in the Laws panel

IMPROVEMENTS

  • The NUMBER OF MATERIALS is now indicated on the Dilemmas screen
  • Corrected and shortened some text in the Dilemmas screen
  • Some texts have improved
  • Some of the text in the tutorial has been resized
  • Deleted one page of the tutorial

CHANGES

  • The cost of building a new airline has dropped from 750 to 500

BUGS

  • Fixed a bug that could cause a construction text to appear on the main screen, when it should not
  • Some spelling mistakes have been corrected

Remember citizen, that some words are forbidden by the Neolanguage!

