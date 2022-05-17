UPDATE #18 - A NEW NEOLENGUAGE

This update focuses on correcting texts and spelling mistakes, but includes new features such as 3 Dilemmas based on Neolanguage and its new law.
Changelog v1.2:
ADDED
- New dilemma on banning Neolanguage again
- New dilemma on allowing Neolanguage again
- New dilemma on paying to get information about a citizen
- New Neolanguage icon in the Laws panel
IMPROVEMENTS
- The NUMBER OF MATERIALS is now indicated on the Dilemmas screen
- Corrected and shortened some text in the Dilemmas screen
- Some texts have improved
- Some of the text in the tutorial has been resized
- Deleted one page of the tutorial
CHANGES
- The cost of building a new airline has dropped from 750 to 500
BUGS
- Fixed a bug that could cause a construction text to appear on the main screen, when it should not
- Some spelling mistakes have been corrected
Remember citizen, that some words are forbidden by the Neolanguage!
