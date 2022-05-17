 Skip to content

Little Witch in the Woods update for 17 May 2022

EA Release 1.6.12.0 Patch Notes (Fixed the bug of missing "moon flower water")

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch notes:

  • Fixed the bug of missing "moon flower water"
    Added a missing moon flower water cause by a bug to your inventory when loading a save.
    In order to receive the moon flower water, a slot is necessary either in your inventory or in the chest of the Witch's garden basement.
    If there is no space in the inventory of the current save file, please reserve one and reload the game after saving.
  • Significantly reduced stamina loss when running
  • Slight increased total stamina
  • Increased the amoount of stamina recovery of Arden's fruits and food

Thanks for your support.

