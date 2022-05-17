Update v.1.3.0 is available!

Hello Everyone!
Today we released a major update, which brings you a lot of new functionality and content.
Changelog
Improvements:
- New shooting mode - Steel Challenge with campaign
- New building system and Multitool extended functionality
- Roof location improved
- New Personal information UI
- New skins for STI
- New weapon tuning - Magwell
- New weapon tuning - Stock
- Workshop UI improved
- Fruits, Vases and Two smoking barrels new objects, levels and modifiers
- A lot of new IPSC and USPSA targets added to Multitool - pepper-poppers, hard-cover targets and other
- Steam integration library updated
- Revolver interaction improved
Fixes:
- Fruits, Vases and Two smoking barrels leaderboards fixed
- Elevator minor fixes
- Basketball velocity fixed
- Music player fixed
- Bug with "Dead R.O." fixed
- Teleport init coords fixed
- Workshop Sharing fixed
- Scale for some destructible objects adjusted
- Glock recoil fixed
WIP:
- PCC (AK platform) - SAIGA-9 Yarovit
- New game mode
You can find out more in our Discord - https://discord.gg/8VyDbubxM7
Enjoy :)
Changed files in this update