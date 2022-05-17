 Skip to content

GunsBox VR update for 17 May 2022

Update v.1.3.0 is available!

Build 8755141

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Everyone!

Today we released a major update, which brings you a lot of new functionality and content.

Changelog

Improvements:

  • New shooting mode - Steel Challenge with campaign
  • New building system and Multitool extended functionality
  • Roof location improved
  • New Personal information UI
  • New skins for STI
  • New weapon tuning - Magwell
  • New weapon tuning - Stock
  • Workshop UI improved
  • Fruits, Vases and Two smoking barrels new objects, levels and modifiers
  • A lot of new IPSC and USPSA targets added to Multitool - pepper-poppers, hard-cover targets and other
  • Steam integration library updated
  • Revolver interaction improved

Fixes:

  • Fruits, Vases and Two smoking barrels leaderboards fixed
  • Elevator minor fixes
  • Basketball velocity fixed
  • Music player fixed
  • Bug with "Dead R.O." fixed
  • Teleport init coords fixed
  • Workshop Sharing fixed
  • Scale for some destructible objects adjusted
  • Glock recoil fixed

WIP:

  • PCC (AK platform) - SAIGA-9 Yarovit
  • New game mode

You can find out more in our Discord - https://discord.gg/8VyDbubxM7

Enjoy :)

