Patch v2.6.2.8 (Final)

Hi guys, I am excited to announce that this will be the "final" version of the current release (v2.6). I will continue developing the story and the world so you have more content to explore in the next update! :)
Release notes of Patch v2.6.2.8:
- Added Chinese (Simplified and Traditional) translation
- Fixed all known bugs and issue
- Added LOD models to NPC and buildings to improve performance.
- Some levels (i.e. Azerdore and Lumbermere township) will be loaded only when you arrive at that location, you might notice a drop in FPS due to level streaming.
Changed files in this update