Chronicles of Galdurvale update for 17 May 2022

Patch v2.6.2.8 (Final)

Hi guys, I am excited to announce that this will be the "final" version of the current release (v2.6). I will continue developing the story and the world so you have more content to explore in the next update! :)

Release notes of Patch v2.6.2.8:

  • Added Chinese (Simplified and Traditional) translation
  • Fixed all known bugs and issue
  • Added LOD models to NPC and buildings to improve performance.
  • Some levels (i.e. Azerdore and Lumbermere township) will be loaded only when you arrive at that location, you might notice a drop in FPS due to level streaming.

