Silicon City update for 17 May 2022

Silicon City v0.35.6 patch notes

Build 8755090

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Patch content

  • FIX: When a NPC get a job, he/she loose his/her hat

  • FIX: Story03 throw an error at last mission

  • FIX: Fires sometimes disappear unexpectedly

  • FIX: NPCs loose their hat after a savegame load

  • FIX: Locked area indicators are rendered over databars

  • FIX: The key are incorrectly displayed if I have an AZERTY keyboard

  • UPDATE: You can now generate disasters like fires or meteor

  • UPDATE: Thanks to a new panel, laptop players can move the camera easily with their track pad

  • UPDATE: Sandbox saves can be identified thanks to their icons

  • UPDATE: Silizens now have cute face!!! Discover them walking around in your city

  • UPDATE: Silizens show theirs faces in the menus and the dialogs!

Known issues

  • KI : When a gifted building is destroyed, it is not possible to build it back
  • KI: Factories 3D models are a total mess in data view

Changed depots in develop branch

View more data in app history for build 8755090
Silicon City Content Depot 1121201
Silicon City Content for Linux Depot 1121202
Silicon City Content for MacOS Depot 1121203
