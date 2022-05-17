Silicon City v0.35.6 patch notes

Patch content
FIX: When a NPC get a job, he/she loose his/her hat
FIX: Story03 throw an error at last mission
FIX: Fires sometimes disappear unexpectedly
FIX: NPCs loose their hat after a savegame load
FIX: Locked area indicators are rendered over databars
FIX: The key are incorrectly displayed if I have an AZERTY keyboard
UPDATE: You can now generate disasters like fires or meteor
UPDATE: Thanks to a new panel, laptop players can move the camera easily with their track pad
UPDATE: Sandbox saves can be identified thanks to their icons
UPDATE: Silizens now have cute face!!! Discover them walking around in your city
UPDATE: Silizens show theirs faces in the menus and the dialogs!
Known issues
- KI : When a gifted building is destroyed, it is not possible to build it back
- KI: Factories 3D models are a total mess in data view
