Hydroneer update for 17 May 2022

2.0.3 Patch - Various bug fixes.

Build 8754883

Patchnotes via Steam Community

2.0.3 Patch
17 May 2022

--- New Features

  • Keybind reset button
  • New UI menu for remote play to aid players with setting up controllers.

--- Fixes

  • Removed discord integration to fix issues with some users not being able to launch the game if Discord is open in admin mode.
  • Harvesters will now not (hopefully) clog up when moving far away from them.
  • T1 Drills can now be placed next to eachother on both sides.
  • Removed issue where the pallet would sometimes cause the selected item to bug out and select items that aren't being looked at.
  • Fixed issue with infinite water loop.
  • Relic cave now works appropriately.
  • Dropped machinery in the travelling merchant store no longer locks out if the item rolls out of the store.
  • Mouse inversion setting now saves properly.
  • Mouse inversion now works for vehicles.
  • Removed issue where sometimes players can drop a shovel in mid animation causing it to enter the void.
  • Various fixes for throwable dynamite.
  • Conveyor Centraliser no longer picks up items in players hand or functions in the store.
  • Prevented keybindings being able to be set to Left/Right mouse button which stops players from interacting with things.

Hydroneer Content Depot 1106841
