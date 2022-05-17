2.0.3 Patch - Various bug fixes.

2.0.3 Patch
17 May 2022
--- New Features
- Keybind reset button
- New UI menu for remote play to aid players with setting up controllers.
--- Fixes
- Removed discord integration to fix issues with some users not being able to launch the game if Discord is open in admin mode.
- Harvesters will now not (hopefully) clog up when moving far away from them.
- T1 Drills can now be placed next to eachother on both sides.
- Removed issue where the pallet would sometimes cause the selected item to bug out and select items that aren't being looked at.
- Fixed issue with infinite water loop.
- Relic cave now works appropriately.
- Dropped machinery in the travelling merchant store no longer locks out if the item rolls out of the store.
- Mouse inversion setting now saves properly.
- Mouse inversion now works for vehicles.
- Removed issue where sometimes players can drop a shovel in mid animation causing it to enter the void.
- Various fixes for throwable dynamite.
- Conveyor Centraliser no longer picks up items in players hand or functions in the store.
- Prevented keybindings being able to be set to Left/Right mouse button which stops players from interacting with things.
Changed files in this update