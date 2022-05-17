Update: v.0.12.8

Dear Users!
This is the Broken Universe development team.
Version 0.12.8, has arrived.
v.0.12.8 Patch Note
Bug Fixes
- Fixed the issue where player could play more than the set number of times per day by retrying after clearing the Operation stage.
- Fixed an issue where player could land in an unusual location during Wild difficulty or Exploration and Operation.
- The problem that occurred when compositing items has been fixed.
- Fixed the issue where the difficulty of some stages was displayed abnormally in the "Stronghold Defense" Operation.
- Fixed the issue where the fusion tower could be built even if the building required for the combination was not fully enhanced.
- Fixed an issue where player could not land in an area using a wall-breaking item.
- Fixed the issue where some data was displayed incorrectly in the damage stats panel.
- The problem that occurred after "Mystic Barrier" was transformed back into a wall has been fixed.
- Fixed the issue for the "Crystal Tower" and "Eliminator" buildings.
- Fixed the issue where "Subway Entrance" and "Electric Keyboard" did not summon monsters.
Thank you for enjoying our game 💖 and feedback is always welcome. 😊
Changed files in this update