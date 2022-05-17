 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Broken Universe - Tower Defense update for 17 May 2022

Update: v.0.12.8

Share · View all patches · Build 8754712 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Users!
This is the Broken Universe development team.

Version 0.12.8, has arrived.

v.0.12.8 Patch Note

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed the issue where player could play more than the set number of times per day by retrying after clearing the Operation stage.
  • Fixed an issue where player could land in an unusual location during Wild difficulty or Exploration and Operation.
  • The problem that occurred when compositing items has been fixed.
  • Fixed the issue where the difficulty of some stages was displayed abnormally in the "Stronghold Defense" Operation.
  • Fixed the issue where the fusion tower could be built even if the building required for the combination was not fully enhanced.
  • Fixed an issue where player could not land in an area using a wall-breaking item.
  • Fixed the issue where some data was displayed incorrectly in the damage stats panel.
  • The problem that occurred after "Mystic Barrier" was transformed back into a wall has been fixed.
  • Fixed the issue for the "Crystal Tower" and "Eliminator" buildings.
  • Fixed the issue where "Subway Entrance" and "Electric Keyboard" did not summon monsters.

Thank you for enjoying our game 💖 and feedback is always welcome. 😊

Changed files in this update

Broken Universe Content Depot 1487681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link