Lone Fungus update for 17 May 2022

0.3.4.1 Added in some old Spin-Jump controls

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added the old Spin-Jump settings (except Heal to Spin-Jump since it interferes with Mid-air Parry)
  • Tweaked the Red Crawler Queen
  • Added back in the old options for Spin Jumping (all except Heal to Spin Jump)
  • Fixed the Mush-Holder being hittable even when on cooldown
  • Some level design changes
  • Nerfed the Spikey Germ Body so it dies in 5 hits
  • Tweaked the Fire Wyrm bite attack a bit
  • Fixed the Spicy Mushroom relic description when picking it up
  • Fixed some warpto bosses console commands
