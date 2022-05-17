- Added the old Spin-Jump settings (except Heal to Spin-Jump since it interferes with Mid-air Parry)
- Tweaked the Red Crawler Queen
- Added back in the old options for Spin Jumping (all except Heal to Spin Jump)
- Fixed the Mush-Holder being hittable even when on cooldown
- Some level design changes
- Nerfed the Spikey Germ Body so it dies in 5 hits
- Tweaked the Fire Wyrm bite attack a bit
- Fixed the Spicy Mushroom relic description when picking it up
- Fixed some warpto bosses console commands
Lone Fungus update for 17 May 2022
0.3.4.1 Added in some old Spin-Jump controls
