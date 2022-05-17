 Skip to content

Zero World Playtest update for 17 May 2022

Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8754435 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

Added Footstep notify checking for tags
Added Duplicating animations for non footstep sounds (notifies)
Added Owner/authority check for buildpart healthplate (temporary)

Changed Buildparts icons in Build
Changed Melee attack animation sequence
Changed Melee attack montage
Changed Footstep trace amount

Fixes

Fixed multiple footstep sounds
Fixed footstep not working on hill
Fixed underwater firstperson body skeletal mesh always showing
Fixed looted weapon from dead body despawning with body
Fixed error when the player dies
Fixed placement in ownership zones
Fixed destruction loop warning
Fixed remove owner not updating other build parts
Fixed disconnect on respawn screen clearing respawn point

