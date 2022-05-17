Changes
Added Footstep notify checking for tags
Added Duplicating animations for non footstep sounds (notifies)
Added Owner/authority check for buildpart healthplate (temporary)
Changed Buildparts icons in Build
Changed Melee attack animation sequence
Changed Melee attack montage
Changed Footstep trace amount
Fixes
Fixed multiple footstep sounds
Fixed footstep not working on hill
Fixed underwater firstperson body skeletal mesh always showing
Fixed looted weapon from dead body despawning with body
Fixed error when the player dies
Fixed placement in ownership zones
Fixed destruction loop warning
Fixed remove owner not updating other build parts
Fixed disconnect on respawn screen clearing respawn point
