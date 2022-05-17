- -Changed the effect of radio voice chat
- -Fixed a bug where players set the status - "Ready" for other players
- -Character textures now depend on graphics settings
- -Added graphics settings - "Lens distortion"
- -Added graphics settings - "Color grading"
- -Added graphics settings - "Ambient occlusion"
- -Added graphics settings - "Texture scale"
- -Added graphics settings - "Render scale"
- -Now the ghost will not be able to make notes in the notebook immediately after the player throws out the notebook
- -Changed the charge recovery time of the thermometer to ( 8, 10, 12 ) second
- -Fixed some network errors where sometimes the character model was not rendered for other players
- -The doors were slightly adjusted, now interaction with them has become easier
- -Added a new interactive car alarm (so far only on Tremont)
- -Fixed an error where if the client loaded faster than the host, he saw the main menu for a while, now the client sees the inscription (Waiting for the host), after 8 seconds the disconnect button appears
- -The search page has been changed, filters have been removed, now when setting up the region in the search, the corresponding tag will be displayed in the lobby name (for example, Europe - [EU]), the current online in the game is also now displayed
- -Some errors on the map have been fixed (Tremont)
- -Optimized Maps (Dwarf Lake Rd , Hodge Rd)
- -Optimized video cameras
- -Fixed lags when adjusting the FOV setting
- -Improved texture quality for high-level graphics
Ghost Exile update for 17 May 2022
Update 1.0.8.5
Patchnotes via Steam Community
