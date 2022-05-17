 Skip to content

Black One Blood Brothers update for 17 May 2022

Update 1.25: New map

Build 8754110

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear operators,

1.25 is online! This important update contains a new map called Lost island (a large jungle map) and many new content and improvements!

Best regards,
Helios




[CHANGELOG]
CONTENT:
**- Add: New map - Lost island

  • Add: New award - Finish "Lost island"
  • Add: Patch "Australia"
  • Add: Patch "Latvia"
  • Add: Patch "Lithuania"
  • Add: Patch "UN"
  • Add: Patch "NATO"
  • Add: Patch "URSS"
  • Add: Patch "Pirate 1"
  • Add: Patch "Pirate 2"**

GAMEPLAY:

  • Improve: Speed of game launch
  • Fix: Some errors of AI pathfinding with interaction order
  • Fix: Some errors of AI pathfinding in Elegance Airport
  • Fix: Some errors of AI pathfinding in Arctic base
  • Fix: Crash of game when use too explosives
  • Fix: Jerky if use grenades in some situations
  • Fix: Ambiant musics might not play correctly in "Lone wolf" game mode
  • Fix: Some errors scripts

RENDERING:
**- Add: Loading Screen of game launch

  • Add: New pictures of game modes
  • Add: New pictures of maps**
  • Improve: Intro cinematic is launched only when the game is loaded
  • Improve: Intro cinematic use music volume
  • Improve: Jog animations
  • Improve: Some UI
  • Improve: Fog intensity on "Elegance Airport" with bad weather
  • Fix: Intro cinematic might jerky
  • Fix: Some textures errors of male skins
  • Fix: Thick gloves (male) on hands
  • Fix: Standard glasses (male) might have visual errors with some faces
  • Fix: Undesirable wetness effect on some assets of "Burnwood mansion"
  • Fix: Missing some SFX footsteps
  • Fix: Errors collisions of Rain/Snow indoor
  • Remove: Tanktop outfit (too visual issues)
  • Remove: Sniper gloves outfit (too visual issues)
