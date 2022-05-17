Update 1.25: New map

Dear operators,
1.25 is online! This important update contains a new map called Lost island (a large jungle map) and many new content and improvements!
Best regards,
Helios
[CHANGELOG]
CONTENT:
**- Add: New map - Lost island
- Add: New award - Finish "Lost island"
- Add: Patch "Australia"
- Add: Patch "Latvia"
- Add: Patch "Lithuania"
- Add: Patch "UN"
- Add: Patch "NATO"
- Add: Patch "URSS"
- Add: Patch "Pirate 1"
- Add: Patch "Pirate 2"**
GAMEPLAY:
- Improve: Speed of game launch
- Fix: Some errors of AI pathfinding with interaction order
- Fix: Some errors of AI pathfinding in Elegance Airport
- Fix: Some errors of AI pathfinding in Arctic base
- Fix: Crash of game when use too explosives
- Fix: Jerky if use grenades in some situations
- Fix: Ambiant musics might not play correctly in "Lone wolf" game mode
- Fix: Some errors scripts
RENDERING:
**- Add: Loading Screen of game launch
- Add: New pictures of game modes
- Add: New pictures of maps**
- Improve: Intro cinematic is launched only when the game is loaded
- Improve: Intro cinematic use music volume
- Improve: Jog animations
- Improve: Some UI
- Improve: Fog intensity on "Elegance Airport" with bad weather
- Fix: Intro cinematic might jerky
- Fix: Some textures errors of male skins
- Fix: Thick gloves (male) on hands
- Fix: Standard glasses (male) might have visual errors with some faces
- Fix: Undesirable wetness effect on some assets of "Burnwood mansion"
- Fix: Missing some SFX footsteps
- Fix: Errors collisions of Rain/Snow indoor
- Remove: Tanktop outfit (too visual issues)
- Remove: Sniper gloves outfit (too visual issues)
