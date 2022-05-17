SRPG Studio 1.259 Update Released!

Hello, everyone!
We have now released version 1.259.
New Features:
- Added "Name of Expression" button in Database/Config/Character.
It is displayed when "Enable facial expressions" is enabled in Tools/Options/Expert.
- Added Reinforcements tab to Unit Appearance command.
- Added getBookmarkEventList to the script's BaseData object. The events of this method will not be executed.
- Updated the official plugin scriptexecute-videoplayer.js.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a bug that game.exe was forcibly stopping the BGM when a map was cleared.
- Fixed a bug when using broken items.
- Fixed a bug that this._itemInfoWindow.moveWindow() was not called from any method.
- Fixed a bug that the import of text failed when "None" was set to the "Show Message" command.
Changed files in this update