 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

SRPG Studio update for 17 May 2022

SRPG Studio 1.259 Update Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 8753762 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, everyone!
We have now released version 1.259.

New Features:

  • Added "Name of Expression" button in Database/Config/Character.
    It is displayed when "Enable facial expressions" is enabled in Tools/Options/Expert.
  • Added Reinforcements tab to Unit Appearance command.
  • Added getBookmarkEventList to the script's BaseData object. The events of this method will not be executed.
  • Updated the official plugin scriptexecute-videoplayer.js.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a bug that game.exe was forcibly stopping the BGM when a map was cleared.
  • Fixed a bug when using broken items.
  • Fixed a bug that this._itemInfoWindow.moveWindow() was not called from any method.
  • Fixed a bug that the import of text failed when "None" was set to the "Show Message" command.

Changed files in this update

SRPG Studio 共通 Depot 857321
  • Loading history…
SRPG Studio 日本語 Depot 857322
  • Loading history…
SRPG Studio 英語 Depot 857323
  • Loading history…
SRPG Studio 簡体字 Depot 857324
  • Loading history…
SRPG Studio スペイン Depot 857325
  • Loading history…
SRPG Studio フランス Depot 857326
  • Loading history…
SRPG Studio ドイツ Depot 857327
  • Loading history…
SRPG Studio 繫体字 Depot 857328
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.