Kubifaktorium update for 17 May 2022

Update notes for 17.5.2022

17.5.2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Modding: You can now increase the texture atlas size in the settings. Use this, if you encounter texture issues when adding content to the game via modding.
  • Modding: You can now change the type of cargo ship that delivers to a port. You can use this to add your own cargo ships that have different looks or stats (e.g. speed).
  • Modding: Added a debug menu option that advances all plants by one growth stage.
  • Modding: Added AutomaticWorkshopInfo→CheckOutputStockpiles. Set it to false to suppress warnings regarding output stockpiles.
  • Modding: Added BuildingRecipeInfo→MakeTransparentOnPlacement. Set it to false if you don't want the blueprint to be transparent.
  • Modding: Added BuildingRecipeInfo→BuildProgressOnPlacement. Set it to a value >=0 to change the model used when placed.
  • Modding: Added the live spawner functionality which can spawn objects over time. Have a look at the treespawner-example mod.
  • Modding/Fixed: Some things not working correctly when you add properties like e.g. pasture animal behaviour to existing types.
  • Fixed: "Import stockpile in auto-mode"-warning when input stockpile was removed.

