Update notes for 17.5.2022

- Modding: You can now increase the texture atlas size in the settings. Use this, if you encounter texture issues when adding content to the game via modding.
- Modding: You can now change the type of cargo ship that delivers to a port. You can use this to add your own cargo ships that have different looks or stats (e.g. speed).
- Modding: Added a debug menu option that advances all plants by one growth stage.
- Modding: Added AutomaticWorkshopInfo→CheckOutputStockpiles. Set it to false to suppress warnings regarding output stockpiles.
- Modding: Added BuildingRecipeInfo→MakeTransparentOnPlacement. Set it to false if you don't want the blueprint to be transparent.
- Modding: Added BuildingRecipeInfo→BuildProgressOnPlacement. Set it to a value >=0 to change the model used when placed.
- Modding: Added the live spawner functionality which can spawn objects over time. Have a look at the treespawner-example mod.
- Modding/Fixed: Some things not working correctly when you add properties like e.g. pasture animal behaviour to existing types.
- Fixed: "Import stockpile in auto-mode"-warning when input stockpile was removed.
Kubifaktorium update for 17 May 2022
