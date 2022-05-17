 Skip to content

Psycho Bathroom update for 17 May 2022

Added new key bindings and more updates(v1.0.18)

Build 8753453

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • New keyboard bindings:
    movement: wasd & arrows
    attack: > / x / k
    dash: ? /z / j
  • Updated practice room
  • Added Lid enjoys being whacked
  • Small edits on some dialogues
  • Loading icon moved to the corner so players can focus on the tips
  • "Thank you for playing" removed from the fake ending
  • Text in the real ending stays a little longer
  • Loading will speed up after level 30
