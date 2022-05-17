- New keyboard bindings:
movement: wasd & arrows
attack: > / x / k
dash: ? /z / j
- Updated practice room
- Added Lid enjoys being whacked
- Small edits on some dialogues
- Loading icon moved to the corner so players can focus on the tips
- "Thank you for playing" removed from the fake ending
- Text in the real ending stays a little longer
- Loading will speed up after level 30
Psycho Bathroom update for 17 May 2022
Added new key bindings and more updates(v1.0.18)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update