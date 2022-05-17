Ragnorium 1.0.6 is now Available!

Share · View all patches · Build 8753317 · Last edited 17 May 2022 – 09:09:04 UTC by Wendy

Ragnorium Version 1.0.6 is now Available! I have been sick for some days now, so I could not get much done; I had some sort of flu. ːsteamfacepalmː

Regardless, this week i have been doing good, I wanted to upkeep the pace, so here is the update!

New: Stone Flail can now be created after researching Rope; Stone Flail has a very long range and is quite fun to use.

New: Added Men of Nature NPCs.

Community Feedback: Added Auto Research Functionality; you can now Auto Research Stuff after Research is Completed.

Community Feedback: Added Mirrored Staircase.

Performance: Enemy & Colonist Nameplate Performance improved; this UI component would be instantiated for every colonist and enemy, so now it is reused, and only one variant exists.

Balance: General Supplies now has 1 X Emergency Stimpack.

Fixed Bug where the game would occasionally become unresponsive for some time during 97% loading sequence.

Fixed Bug where during combat, enemies or colonists would wiggle weirdly on the spot resulting in poor combat experience; in addition, when issuing order move command during combat, the responsiveness of colonists is greatly improved; this fix essentially allows you to kite slow enemies with Stone Flail or Flintlock rifle.

Fixed a few Bugs with tutorials associated with Campfire.

Check Stone Flail and Improved Combat Movement here: https://i.gyazo.com/65ffafb1c207c4d6af818a5b8f4b21bc.mp4

You can see that as the enemy dies, the other enemy takes its place; no more weird movement.

Stay tuned for more, and thank you for playing!