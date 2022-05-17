1.3.0 Patch Notes

Smooth Locomotion
- Added the ability to move smoothly by pushing the movement analog stick in any direction.
- Added the option to be able to rotate smoothly by tilting the turn analog stick.
- Players are able to choose between moving forward in the direction your headset is facing or in the direction your hand is pointed.
- Players can change movement and rotation speed for Smooth Locomotion in the settings.
Archery Levels
- We have added 12 new Archery levels spread across 3 set lists in an effort to improve the new player experience.
- These levels are intended to introduce new players to Archery while also providing experienced players a chance to master the fundamentals.
