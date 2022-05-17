 Skip to content

Fruit Ninja VR 2 update for 17 May 2022

1.3.0 Patch Notes

Build 8753032

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Smooth Locomotion

  • Added the ability to move smoothly by pushing the movement analog stick in any direction.
  • Added the option to be able to rotate smoothly by tilting the turn analog stick.
  • Players are able to choose between moving forward in the direction your headset is facing or in the direction your hand is pointed.
  • Players can change movement and rotation speed for Smooth Locomotion in the settings.

Archery Levels

  • We have added 12 new Archery levels spread across 3 set lists in an effort to improve the new player experience.
  • These levels are intended to introduce new players to Archery while also providing experienced players a chance to master the fundamentals.
