1.5.9.1 Analytics Removed and Fixes

In this Update
Changes
- Fix lower anti aliasing default
- Fix dynamic res and other toggles controller access
- Disabled HDR support (Until proper support can be provided)
- Fix Profile buttons controller accessible
- Fix numbers in on screen keyboard not being controller accessible from below
- Change enter not submit on keyboard
- Fix playing tutorial with multiple players breaks loading into game (just don't load into game immediately and go to menu)
- Add confetti particle to Level up and Challenge Complete
- Remove powerup and non-useful tutorials, shorten the boss round tutorials
- Fix boss round and level up UI overlap (choose the level up UI)
- Add V Sync toggle
- Make invert mouse, just invert in general
- Removed Quality Jelly Toggle (Automatically adjusted)
- Analytics tracking removed, and replaced with an aggregate solution. Consent warning moved to account creation and modified for clarity
Thanks for playing,
- Cole
Changed files in this update