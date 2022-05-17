Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Build 8752849 · Last edited 17 May 2022 – 06:26:13 UTC
by Wendy
修复继承里一键隐退
修复白色绿色装备法宝。
备注：第一次进入时，先在法宝栏一键卸下所有法宝下
Changed files in this update