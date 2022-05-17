 Skip to content

最后的仙门 update for 17 May 2022

1.0.5补丁

Build 8752849

Patchnotes via Steam Community

修复继承里一键隐退
修复白色绿色装备法宝。

备注：第一次进入时，先在法宝栏一键卸下所有法宝下

