EA Release 1.6.9.0 Patch Notes

Patch notes include following issues:
- Can't proceed the game at the train[fixed]
(Maybe the problem has been solved, but if same issue occurs, please notice us through the discord.)
- Witchnet's pop-up screen won't close[fixed]
- Quill tutorial cannot proceed under certain circumstances[fixed]
- Games that display the XBOX controller UI even when played with a Playstation Dualshock 4 controller under certain circumstances[fixed]
- Curse-lifting Candy shows up too often in delivery quests.[fixed]
- Curse-lifting Candy's description did not appear correctly in the English version[fixed]
- other details, etc.
