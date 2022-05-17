Update v37 (May 17)

Changes:
- The gold drop bonus gained from evolutions now scales up significantly quicker after evolution level 10, especially for higher rarity towers.
- Increased Artifact Gold Drop (%) from +1% to +3%.
- The max level of the Tourney menu Gold Drop (%) upgrade changed from 10 to 9999.
- The top-tier monster chance upgrades now affect the Divine card chance in the last 2 card packs (rather than the mid-tier upgrades). This makes the top-tier upgrades much more valuable and less misleading.
- Temp Prestige Boosts are now rerolled individually, rather than having to do all three at once.
- Slightly reduced the "Time Played" daily mission requirements.
QoL Improvements:
- Added CPU Saving Mode to Steam.
- Settings to individually filter damage, gold, exp, and skill texts.
- Improved performance and reduced file size.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed issue where pet upgrade notifications weren't appearing at the correct times.
- Fixed issue where monster skills weren't triggering correctly if his pet stole the kill.
- Various other minor bug fixes.
Changed files in this update