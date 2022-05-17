 Skip to content

Idle Monster TD: Evolved update for 17 May 2022

Update v37 (May 17)

Update v37 (May 17) · Build 8752714

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • The gold drop bonus gained from evolutions now scales up significantly quicker after evolution level 10, especially for higher rarity towers.
  • Increased Artifact Gold Drop (%) from +1% to +3%.
  • The max level of the Tourney menu Gold Drop (%) upgrade changed from 10 to 9999.
  • The top-tier monster chance upgrades now affect the Divine card chance in the last 2 card packs (rather than the mid-tier upgrades). This makes the top-tier upgrades much more valuable and less misleading.
  • Temp Prestige Boosts are now rerolled individually, rather than having to do all three at once.
  • Slightly reduced the "Time Played" daily mission requirements.

QoL Improvements:

  • Added CPU Saving Mode to Steam.
  • Settings to individually filter damage, gold, exp, and skill texts.
  • Improved performance and reduced file size.

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed issue where pet upgrade notifications weren't appearing at the correct times.
  • Fixed issue where monster skills weren't triggering correctly if his pet stole the kill.
  • Various other minor bug fixes.
