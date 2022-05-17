 Skip to content

Monster Girl Manager update for 17 May 2022

v0.49 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugs:

  • Stopped the game from occasionally opening in low resolution
  • Fixed battle numbers being really small
  • Blade Dash will now apply on hit effects
  • Fixed some font accessibility bugs in battle
  • Fixed being able to click invisible slots in the take-home chest
  • Fixed some hovering artifact visual bugs in the take-home chest.
  • Fixed typos in the personality dialogue file
  • Minor pixel adjustment for some event art

QoL:

  • Added a resistance tutorial
  • Added quantity owned text box in the shop
  • Added artifact price indicators in the dungeon chest and receive artifact menu

Balance:

  • Elves now have unique event interactions in the jungle.
  • Reduced tier size to 10 floors.
  • Golems and automatons now resist pierce and blunt damage.
  • Reduced health of golems and automatons
  • Enemy health is now slightly randomized
  • Reduced enemy scaling to increase battle speed.
  • Antidote, butter, and sunscreen will now completely mitigate certain traps
  • Added a way to avoid quicksand in the jungle
