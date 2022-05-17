v0.49 Patch Notes

Bugs:
- Stopped the game from occasionally opening in low resolution
- Fixed battle numbers being really small
- Blade Dash will now apply on hit effects
- Fixed some font accessibility bugs in battle
- Fixed being able to click invisible slots in the take-home chest
- Fixed some hovering artifact visual bugs in the take-home chest.
- Fixed typos in the personality dialogue file
- Minor pixel adjustment for some event art
QoL:
- Added a resistance tutorial
- Added quantity owned text box in the shop
- Added artifact price indicators in the dungeon chest and receive artifact menu
Balance:
- Elves now have unique event interactions in the jungle.
- Reduced tier size to 10 floors.
- Golems and automatons now resist pierce and blunt damage.
- Reduced health of golems and automatons
- Enemy health is now slightly randomized
- Reduced enemy scaling to increase battle speed.
- Antidote, butter, and sunscreen will now completely mitigate certain traps
- Added a way to avoid quicksand in the jungle
