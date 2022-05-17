 Skip to content

Harvest Days: My Dream Farm update for 17 May 2022

Update to EA 0.4.4

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

We have another update for you!

Added
  • Main menu button selected: hover effect (size).
Updated
  • The day lasts twice as long now.
  • The handling of the electric scooter.
  • Electric scooter physics.
  • Location of Marcus' plans (easier to find now).
  • Location of Anne's backpack (easier to find now).
  • Vendor UI.
  • End of the day UI.
  • Load UI.
  • Book “Friends of Duda’s Village” (UI).
  • Font size in some menus.
  • Keyboard and controller interaction UI.
  • Number of stamina when fishing.
  • Bedtime.
Fixed
  • The electric scooter could get stuck.
  • It was not possible to change the screen resolution after changing it one time.
  • Clicking on controller buttons made other UI buttons react. This is fixed now.
  • Italian pumpkin seeds contained four seeds but only one pumpkin was harvestable.
  • When crafting a small barn, it showed "Successfully crafted Coop".
  • Unable to complete the “Talk to Sean” quest after loading the game.
  • The Police Station: "Lost items" sign was floating in midair.
  • Silver watering can was not visible in the character's hand.
  • Unable to refill the watering cans (Bronze, Silver, Gold, Diamond).
  • Some boulders are floating in the air in and around Duda’s Village.
  • Hen house: hidden block of the sign could be seen.
  • Add level points to the skill "Crafting" when crafting items.
  • An issue with the settings menu.
  • An issue with quests.
  • An issue with the watering can.
  • An issue with canceled quests.
