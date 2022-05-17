Update to EA 0.4.4

Hello everyone!
We have another update for you!
Added
- Main menu button selected: hover effect (size).
Updated
- The day lasts twice as long now.
- The handling of the electric scooter.
- Electric scooter physics.
- Location of Marcus' plans (easier to find now).
- Location of Anne's backpack (easier to find now).
- Vendor UI.
- End of the day UI.
- Load UI.
- Book “Friends of Duda’s Village” (UI).
- Font size in some menus.
- Keyboard and controller interaction UI.
- Number of stamina when fishing.
- Bedtime.
Fixed
- The electric scooter could get stuck.
- It was not possible to change the screen resolution after changing it one time.
- Clicking on controller buttons made other UI buttons react. This is fixed now.
- Italian pumpkin seeds contained four seeds but only one pumpkin was harvestable.
- When crafting a small barn, it showed "Successfully crafted Coop".
- Unable to complete the “Talk to Sean” quest after loading the game.
- The Police Station: "Lost items" sign was floating in midair.
- Silver watering can was not visible in the character's hand.
- Unable to refill the watering cans (Bronze, Silver, Gold, Diamond).
- Some boulders are floating in the air in and around Duda’s Village.
- Hen house: hidden block of the sign could be seen.
- Add level points to the skill "Crafting" when crafting items.
- An issue with the settings menu.
- An issue with quests.
- An issue with the watering can.
- An issue with canceled quests.
Changed files in this update