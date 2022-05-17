 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.

Pixel Palette Creator update for 17 May 2022

New settings avaliable!

Share · View all patches · Build 8752324 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Can now disable or change the background, adjust the brightness, change the volume, and toggle the highlight rings on nodes.

SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.