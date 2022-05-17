Traitors in Salem Patch B.1.7

New game mode

Capture the Flag!:

The Frog team spawning in the graveyard, and the Lion team spawning in the mansion battle to capture the other teams flag. Uses boons placed around the map like double tap, bark skin, or speed to help protect your flag, or capture the opposing team's flag. Ever player is assigned to one team, with the ability to kill, and games can only be played with an even number of players starting at 6 total players up to 14.

• Added Coven Leader skin.

• Reduced the cooldown of the Displace spell from 120 seconds to 90 seconds.

• Fixed a number of issues relating to the Disguiser role, including disguise not being removed upon death, Disguiser ability effect icon remaining over the Disguiser ghosts head, Kill Cinematic when Disguiser is killed showing their disguise instead of their real skin, Disguiser ghosts not appearing on Traitor Victory screen, and a killed Disguiser showing up in the next game with the disguised skin still.

• Quest reticles now autoactivate to point the way to the first quest in your task list. You can still click other tasks in your task list to change the arrow to point to another task.

• Quest reticles will now autopoint to an active spell Totem.

• Fixed an issue where totem destructions were not being properly registered on the server.

• Fixed an issue when two players attempt to claim the same findable quest.

• The selected task (for targeting reticles) will now be retained even when going through other phases such as Discussion, Trial, etc.

• Self-targeting reticles no longer shows on a traitor when they cast a totem spell.

• The task text “Complete Quests to help stop Evil” is now removed when the final quest starts to remove any confusion as to what the player should be doing. Only the final quest text will remain in the task list area.

• Simplified the Dispel Magic minigame. This minigame was taking too long overall.

• Added a Shuffle button to the Dispel Magic minigame.

• The Select Spell button now uses the same hotkey as the Spell Book icon, since they both now take you to the same Spell Book popup.

• A Cultist killing a player which results in the game ending will no longer occasionally show the “Game Over” screen rather than the final kill cinematic.

• Day/Night shading is now always correct on the Victory screen. Day for Town win, Night for Traitor win.

• Fixed several areas where NPCs could not enter that they should have had access.

• Fixed the Hotkey display on the Coroner Examine button.

• Renamed hotkeys (Alpha1, Alpha 2, Alpha 3) to (1, 2, 3) respectively. This will show in the Settings popup key bindings panel, as well as the hotkey labels themselves that are displayed on various buttons.

• Fixed a number of tooltip issues in the Chat Log popup while mousing over icons in the chat log entries.

• Refactored AFK to be tracked on the server. Adds an AFK icon that displays over player’s head to notify players when someone is AFK.

• Renamed Corral to Barnyard on map and in all quest text.

• Added pigs and cows into the Catch Frog quest minigame.

• Integrated pig, sheep, and cow collision sounds into Catch Frog quest minigame.

• Rearranged the animals in the Catch Frog quest minigame to make it slightly harder to complete.

• Added click sounds to NPC dialog OK/Cancel buttons.

• New custom lobby names will now default to include the account name of the host (i.e.: “MyAccountName Lobby”).

• Town Points rollup cinematic no longer gets stuck at +1 TP remaining.

• Fixed a number of non-crashing Null Reference Exceptions.