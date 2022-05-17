- Fixed bug making login default to Facebook
- Other login fixes
- Fixed logout bugs
- Changed confirmation window buttons
- Removed temp/coming soon/experimental tags from around the game
Blackout Rugby update for 17 May 2022
0.547.27
Patchnotes via Steam Community
