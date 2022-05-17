Version 1.6.1 - Hotfixes

Fixes
-
Map-specific Achievements added for Cave, Space & Lowlands
- This fixes a bug where, upon previously completing one of these maps, it'd chuck you random other achievements
-
Fixed minimap offsets on Cave, Space, & Lowlands
-
Fixed pings not appearing on Cave & Space
-
Fixed builder not properly moving up/down on Cave & Space
-
Fixed pressing Esc on the map selection screen going back to the starting Main Menu
-
Fixed updated desync detector in Ranked
-
Fixed Cursed tooltip randomizing when selecting it on various towers
Please note, we are aware of the multiplayer bug where, after loading, half the players end up in a separate game instance. Fixing this bug is our top priority! There's also a few other long-time bugs that have been popping up, like the ghost lobby issue, or replays not loading properly, which we're also investigating.
Changed files in this update