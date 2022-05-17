 Skip to content

Element TD 2 update for 17 May 2022

Version 1.6.1 - Hotfixes

Version 1.6.1 - Hotfixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes

  • Map-specific Achievements added for Cave, Space & Lowlands

    • This fixes a bug where, upon previously completing one of these maps, it'd chuck you random other achievements

  • Fixed minimap offsets on Cave, Space, & Lowlands

  • Fixed pings not appearing on Cave & Space

  • Fixed builder not properly moving up/down on Cave & Space

  • Fixed pressing Esc on the map selection screen going back to the starting Main Menu

  • Fixed updated desync detector in Ranked

  • Fixed Cursed tooltip randomizing when selecting it on various towers

Please note, we are aware of the multiplayer bug where, after loading, half the players end up in a separate game instance. Fixing this bug is our top priority! There's also a few other long-time bugs that have been popping up, like the ghost lobby issue, or replays not loading properly, which we're also investigating.

